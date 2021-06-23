Vahe Gregorian: Why the Kansas City Royals don’t have to crumple without Adalberto Mondesi

Hi friends! You probably haven’t seen my name on these parts much recently, which has nothing to do with any lack of interest but more of a lack of availability. Rather than forcing myself to write - particularly when I’m not available to do so - I figured I’d pursue more of an avenue of writing when I have something to say. So I’m going to call this series “Thinking Out Loud”. It will likely only appear sporadically when I have something that I really want to write/discuss and it’s too long that I can’t have it done with 240 characters on Twitter. I can’t promise this won’t be the only Thinking Out Loud, but I suspect I’ll always have too many opinions that too few people want to hear. And as long as the higher-ups give me the keys to the car, I’ll go for a drive when the weather is nice. So let’s talk about Adalberto Mondesi. Somewhere in the ether, the collective Royals internet fandom (mostly confined to #RoyalsTwitter) got to discussing just what the hell to do with Mondesi. With his.