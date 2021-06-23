Forget WatchDogs, How About Fallout London?

It has been a while since we heard or saw anything new about the production of Indiana Jones 5 as it continues in the UK, but is seems that as production has moved to London, there are some people who have been hearing and seeing a lot more the cast and crew than they wanted to. While many people have been thrilled to see Harrison Ford and company shooting the latest and final adventure for the heroic archaeologist, neighbors of a property used for filming have been complaining about the disruption being caused in their area.