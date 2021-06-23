Forget WatchDogs, How About Fallout London?
There is a new-ish modding project to bring Fallout 4 to London, with the aptly named Fallout London project. War never changes, but peoples reaction to it does, the trailer does show a heavily armoured group in London that is seeking to bring order to the wasteland, with an interesting twist. Instead of the plasma rifle bearing power armour wearing Brotherhood of Steel from America, you have the armoured and sword bearing members of Camelot which could be very interesting for those that like to brawl their way through their Fallout games.pcper.com