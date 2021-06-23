Free events celebrate Pompano Beach parks in July

Men exercise at the Pompano Community Park in Pompano Beach. Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

A Sunday stroll among the trees, a bike ride along a trail, the bounce of a basketball, or the swing of a baseball bat are the familiar sights and sounds found in our community’s parks that offer recreational and athletic opportunities for everyone.

Parks became even more important during the time of COVID-19 when residents had few options for activities outside their homes. People tied up their shoelaces, grabbed a bottle of water and got their steps in at outdoor spaces near them.

Recognizing the benefits of parks in our lives has been an ongoing initiative for almost four decades when July became the national Park and Recreation Month in 1985. This year’s theme is “Our Park and Recreation Story.”

Pompano Beach will celebrate the month by issuing a proclamation, spotlighting Parks and Recreation employees in social media posts and providing free community events.

“During the pandemic, our team went above and beyond to support the community, and we are honored to showcase their stories, inspiring messages and on-the-job photos as a way to acknowledge their efforts,” Mark Beaudreau, the city’s recreation programs administrator, said in a statement.

With the support of staff, the city’s parks served as COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites. They also helped with food drives for residents in need. To see their stories, visit facebook.com/CoPBParks/ .

To participate in the national theme, residents can post their memories and moments on social media using #OurParkAndRecStory.

Visit parks.pompanobeachfl.gov/ .

Upcoming free Park and Recreation Month activities in Pompano Beach (while supplies last) include:

National Freezer Pop Day : 4-6 p.m. Thursday, July 8 at Community Park, 1660 NE 10th St.

National Sugar Cookie Day : 4-6 p.m. Friday, July 9 at Mitchell Moore Park, 901 NW 10th St.

Take a Photo with Your Dog : 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, July 11 at Canine Corner, 1100 N. Federal Highway

National Pet Fire Safety Day: 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 at Canine Corner, 1100 N. Federal Highway

National Hot Dog Day : 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at Hunters Manor Park, 1801 NW Fourth St.

National Vanilla Ice Cream Day : 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Larkins Center, 520 MLK Blvd.

National Bagelfest Day : 9-11 a.m. Monday, July 26 at Charlotte Burrie Center, 2669 N. Federal Highway