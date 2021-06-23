News Bites: WMGK, WMMR, ‘The Shoboy Show.’

News Bites for June 21... ...The Compass Media-syndicated “Anna and Raven” have started a new charity initiative “Anna and Raven’s Adopt and Rescue.” On a monthly basis, the duo will work with affiliates of the program to pick animal shelters with the goal of emptying the shelter in one weekend. The first event will be held Sunday, June 27 at Little Shelter in Huntington, NY, near the show’s flagship radio station, Connoisseur Media AC WALK Nassau-Suffolk (97.5). “Raven and I both have adopted shelter pets and they have truly been a wonderful gift in our lives,” host Anna Zap said in a release “We hope other families will feel the same way we do and give a dog or cat their forever home.”