News Bites: WMGK, WMMR, ‘The Shoboy Show.’
News Bites for June 23... ...Beasley Media Group classic rock WMGK Philadelphia (102.9) raised $157,726 during the 15th annual “John DeBella Veterans Radiothon” on Friday, June 18. All proceeds from the Radiothon benefitted the Philadelphia Veterans Multi-Service Center (VMC). Over the past 15 years, the station has raised over $2 million for the VMC through his annual radiothon. Meanwhile, rock sister WMMR Philadelphia (93.3) collected 778 units of blood for the American Red Cross during the 16th annual “I Bleed for Preston & Steve” blood drive. Participants received the latest Preston & Steve t-shirt and an “I Bleed for Preston & Steve” pint glass.www.insideradio.com