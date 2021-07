The Olympics are one of the world’s oldest, most beloved and most prestigious traditions—and also, one you may wish you knew more about. With the 2020 Summer Games finally getting underway (one year late thanks to the pandemic) in Tokyo, Japan, we’re here to help you take first place in any Olympics trivia contests coming your way and become a world-class Olympics knowledge master. Keep reading to get the scoop on the who, where, when, why and how of Olympics history.