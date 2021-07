The 22-year-old Frenchman Ugo Humbert claimed the third ATP title and the first at the ATP 500 level in Halle after beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 7-6 in an hour and 24 minutes. The young Frenchman won two ATP 250 titles in 2020, not playing that well in the current season before Halle but changing all that to leave Germany with the trophy and 500 points on his tally.