The Minnesota Timberwolves have a roster full of players who serve a specific purpose. Some, like Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell, are great at shooting threes. Others, like Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver, are better suited for steals, blocks, and playing lockdown defense. The issue with Minnesota’s roster is that it doesn’t have anyone who can do both at an elite level. Beasley and Russell are two of the worst defenders in the league, while Okogie and Culver’s shooting is borderline explicit content.