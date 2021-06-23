Cancel
Melatonin in Mice: There’s More to This Hormone Than Sleep

By Featured Neuroscience
Neuroscience News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: In mice, natural melatonin is linked to a pre-hibernation state, allowing for a slower metabolism and survival when food is scarce or the temperature is too cold. Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Brain Science and the RIKEN BioResource Research Center in Japan, along with collaborators at the State University of New York at Buffalo, have created a mouse model that allows the study of naturally occurring melatonin.

