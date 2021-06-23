Cancel
Moab, UT

INVITATION FOR PUBLIC COMMENT

By zane@moabtimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoutheast Utah Health Department is accepting public comment for the following regulation for 30 days beginning June 21, 2021 and ending July 21, 2021. The regulation will be adopted under the authority of the Southeast Utah Board of Health. It can be viewed on our website at www.seuhealth.com or the State’s Public Meeting Notice website, www.pmn.utah.gov under interlocal (under Government). It will also be available from the front desk clerks at each office in our district.

