Big Changes At Intel
If you haven’t heard yet, there has been a big shake up at Intel, with the long time lead of their Xeon and data centre Navin Shenoy leaving the company next week after Pat Gelsinger split the single unit into one focusing on data center and AI; the other on networking and network edge. Sandra Rivera, who has been Intel’s chief people officer and head of the Network Platforms Group will handle the data side, while Nick McKeown who joined Intel in 2019 after leaving Barefoot Networks, which he helped found, will handle the networking side. They will both report directly to Pat Gelsinger.pcper.com