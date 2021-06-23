Big Changes At Intel

A Concerning Side Effect Of Microsoft’s Newly Announced OS. If you have yet to figure out what will be required of your computer to run Windows 11, then Ars Technica’s breakdown will be a handy reference for you. First off, the chances that you need hardware TPM is minimal, so the the fact that they all sold out minutes after the Win11 announcement shouldn’t get you too depressed. AMD and Intel motherboards usually support firmware TPM, either 1.2 or 2.0 and enabling that in the BIOS should satisfy Windows 11’s TPM; Microsoft have not confirmed nor denied this yet which suggests they at least grasp the fact that people do not buy a TPM module along with their new motherboards.