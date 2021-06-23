Cancel
Actor Michael B. Jordan to rename rum after cultural appropriation criticism

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT OF SPAIN (Reuters) – “Black Panther” U.S. actor Michael B. Jordan said on Wednesday he would rename his recently launched rum, “J’Ouvert”, after nationals in the Caribbean accused him of cultural appropriation. J’Ouvert – which refers in Creole to the crack of dawn – is the name of the...

