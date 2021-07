Parents will find all sorts of ways to get their kids to behave. Parenting is no way feat, and when you can find a way to have your children listen to you, you stick to it!. Incorporating Disney into children’s lives is something that many parents do, whether it be for learning purposes or just to put a smile on their faces. Now, it seems one parent figured out how to get her daughter to wear a mask on a plane, even though she refuses to keep one on her face.