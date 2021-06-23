Cancel
Elon, NC

Elon students, faculty perform for a re-emerging Florence, Italy

By Michael Abernethy
ELON University
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Florence, Italy, reopens from the pandemic, Elon students and faculty are participating in some of the iconic city’s first concerts, filling ancient courtyards with vocal and jazz music as they study abroad. Twelve students are studying opera and jazz at The Elon Center in Florence through the Accademia Europea...

www.elon.edu
City
Elon, NC
