Elon students, faculty perform for a re-emerging Florence, Italy

Living in Manhattan Beach, Calif., is like “being on a permanent vacation” for musician Ana Popovic. “Obviously because of my line of work, I can live anywhere. Manhattan Beach has the best air and temperature, the widest beach, the best schools. … It’s really the best of Los Angeles but more like a village — and we’re a few blocks from the beach and only 10 minutes from the airport, which is important to me.” Popovic, 45, has been making music — her own style of rock and blues with everything from soul to funk in the mix — and touring around the world for more than two decades. She is arguably best known for adept guitar playing that has garnered attention from some of the music industry’s best-known artists, including Bruce Springsteen, who, several years back, called Popovic “one helluva guitar player.” She will be bringing her unique style (with a five-member band) to the Bay State in early July, for gigs in New Bedford, on Cape Cod, and, on July 10, at The Center for Arts in Natick. “I love performing in Massachusetts. The audiences are great and have an understanding of a broad range of musical genres,” she said. “I can play a jazzy song and I can take it someplace where I don’t necessarily take it every evening and they would follow.” We caught up with the Belgrade, Serbia, native — who lives in California with her husband, Mark Van Meurs, who also works in the music industry, managing and booking bands, their two children, Luuk, 13, and Lenna, 9, and their 1-year-old puppy, Enzo — to talk about all things travel.