Rebel forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region are back in control of the regional capital Mekelle after nearly eight months of fighting with government forces.There were scenes of jubilation in the city by residents as rebel troops were seen for the first time since they were driven out by the government in November.The Ethiopian government has declared a unilateral ceasefire with immediate effect.It comes after recent reports of fierce fighting between government forces and Tigray‘s former governing party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), outside the capital.The developments marked a dramatic turn in a conflict that has killed thousands of people,...