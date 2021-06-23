Cancel
Barnstable, MA

Lawsuit Aims To Protect Cape Cod Waters From 'Putrid Smells And Unsightly Scums'

By Jesse Remedios
WBUR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nonprofit Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) has filed a lawsuit against the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) and the towns of Barnstable and Mashpee for failing to protect coastal waters from pollution. The lawsuit alleges that nitrogen pollution from septic systems has damaged the coastal ecosystem, and that local and state officials — despite knowing the source of pollution — have not sufficiently addressed the problem.

www.wbur.org
