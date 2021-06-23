New Destination Waterfront Restaurant Seaspray Officially Launches at Waterstone Resort & Marina
Making Florida Summer Even Hotter, Boca’s Only Waterfront Enclave is Now Open, Serving Up Local Cuisine with Casual Coastal Elegance. Boca Raton, FL — A waterfront restaurant with a Florida bend for local seafare and tropical themed cocktails in convivial digs, SeaSpray is bringing Boca Raton everything it never had but always secretly needed, an intracoastal escape made of equal parts glamour and laid-back charm.www.bocaratontribune.com