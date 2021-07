In a departure from other major banks, UBS plans to let two-thirds of its employees work remotely for part of the week on a permanent basis. The Swiss bank announced that most employees would be allowed to work from home and the office, according to a memo sent to employees last week, CNBC reported. The bank examined its 72,000 global employees and found that two-thirds were in roles that would allow them to combine remote and office work, according to CNBC.