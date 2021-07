Teenager Coco Gauff is the biggest name on the U.S. Olympic Tennis Team roster for Tokyo, one lacking many of the country's top players. The top two American women, Sofia Kenin and Serena Williams, as well as the top three men -- John Isner, Reilly Opelka and Taylor Fritz -- opted not to play. Madison Keys, who could have been pulled onto the roster in Kenin and Williams' absence, also declined, as did Sebastian Korda, Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson for the men.