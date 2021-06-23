Cancel
Stony Brook, NY

Kevin Holt Receives Fellowship to Address Underrepresentation in Music Faculty

New faculty member Kevin C. Holt, Stony Brook University assistant professor of ethnomusicology, has been selected for the Cleveland Institute of Music's Future of Music Faculty Fellowship. Funded by a grant from the Sphinx Venture Fund, this first-of-its-kind career development initiative will engage 35 Black and Latinx music professionals who are pursuing or considering academic careers, preparing them with the skills, insights and networks to flourish professionally and influence generations of musicians.

