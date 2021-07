Legislative session 87R ended recently, and with so many bills being signed into law or vetoed, one very important bill was passed without the attention it very much deserves. House Bill 1518 allows beer and wine to be sold starting at 10 AM instead of 12 Noon, as it's previously been for decades. The law goes into effect September 1, 2021. The bill was initially filed in February 2021, and was signed by Governor Abbott on June 18.