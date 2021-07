SpaceX is to launch 88 different satellites on its new Transporter-2 mission, carrying payloads from across the world into space.Sonic booms and a visible trail is expected when the rocket launches from Cape Canaveral. The rocket will ferry the satelites into space before carrying itself back down to Earth, and landing back on the ground.The rocket is used to doing so: the Falcon 9 that will carry the satellites has made seven journeys and landings already, in keeping with SpaceX’s plans to make its rockets re-usable and much cheaper. If successful, SpaceX will have successfully landed 89 different rockets.The launch...