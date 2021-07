ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Even though the average American only spends about 7% of their entire life outdoors, the way that time is spent is crucial. We all know that drinking too much alcohol out in the sun can cause dehydration, but did you know drinking too much lime juice can cause a reaction called “margarita dermatitis?” Did you know that when you get a sunburn, UV radiation is actually mutating your DNA? There are also some things you may not know about your sunscreen.