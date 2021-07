Blue Bloods is a different kind of cop show. Instead of being a procedural like NCIS or CSI, it is a character-driven drama. The writing pulls viewers in and invites them to ride along with the Reagan family. At the same time, the series’ cast is strong. So, every moment of the action and drama is believable. These differences make the show stand out. They are also the key things that draw in viewers every week. However, it isn’t just the viewers that enjoy the fresh take on the police drama formula. Will Estes, who plays Jamie Reagan, loves those things about the show as well.