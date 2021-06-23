Chain Restaurant Steaks, Ranked From Worst To Best
A night out on the town for a steak diner is one of the rare restaurant excursions when opting for a chain may actually be to your benefit. There are three main factors at play here: quality, because steakhouse chains have the hook-up on some primo beef; equipment, particularly those inferno-inducing broilers that produce an otherworldly char; and experience, because steak isn't that difficult to perfect, and if chefs are preparing hundreds of orders a day they're bound to nail the cook (well, at least most of the time).www.mashed.com