How Many of These Boomboxes Did You Own Back in the Day?
Back in the 1970s and 1980s, boomboxes became popular allowing people to take high-quality sound on the go. How many of these awesome boomboxes did you have?. Boomboxes came in so many shapes and forms, each offering something else unique. Some boomboxes had cassette players, television screens, or even turntables. We all have that image in our head of a random person holding that boombox on their shoulder providing beats for all to hear. Some of the more higher-end boomboxes had separate bass and treble level controls, five- or ten-band graphic equalizers, and a bunch more bells and whistles.wpdh.com