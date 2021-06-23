How Many of These Boomboxes Did You Own Back in the Day?

Treat yourself to total immersion with the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 home entertainment tablet. It boasts a large 2K display with Dolby Vision. Plus, quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos provide moving cinematic audio. So this is a tablet that helps you get the most out of your content. What’s more, the practical stainless steel kickstand lets you prop up, tilt, or even hang your tablet from a pot rack for truly hands-free viewing while you work from home. Additionally, the Yoga Tab 13 works with your AR experiences thanks to the new Time of Flight camera. Furthermore, play games that are graphically demanding thanks to a mobile platform that’s designed for them. And the micro-HDMI port transforms this tablet into a second display for your laptop. Finally, with the optional Precision Pen, you can sketch designs right onto the screen.