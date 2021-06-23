Angela McQuarley named principal of Meridian High following Griffin's resignation

Bianca Moorman/The Meridian Star Angela McQuarley was named as the new principal at Meridian High on Wednesday.

Angela McQuarley will be the new principal of Meridian High School after Joe Griffin resigned following his recent arrest for driving under the influence.

McQuarley, a longtime Meridian Public School District administrator, was appointed by the board of trustees during a special called board meeting on Wednesday. She replaces Griffin, who turned in his registration letter registration letter and the board accepted on Wednesday.

McQuarley is a 1986 graduate of Meridian High School and has spent her entire career in the district as a teacher assistant, classroom teacher, assistant principal, assistant CTE Director and principal at Magnolia Middle School for the past ten years, a media release said.

Under McQuarley's leadership and in collaboration with her teachers and the community, Magnolia has been labeled as a successful school for the past four years. McQuarley currently serves on the State Superintendent's Principal Advisory Council and was named 2018-2019 Administrator of the Year for MPSD.

McQuarley said she is excited to return to her alma mater and for the opportunity to work in partnership with the high school administrative team, educators, students, and community, a release said.

Griffin, who was charged with a DUI-first offense, no liability insurance and improper equipment in early June, came to MHS in 2020 after serving as the principal at Moss Point High School.