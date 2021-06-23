Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Joni Mitchell feels all your love for 'Blue': '50 years later, people finally get it'

By Christi Carras, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has a rare message for fans upon the 50th anniversary of "Blue," her seminal fourth studio album. The latest post on the Canadian musician's Instagram page, which is managed by her team and usually refers to Mitchell in the third person, features a video of the Grammy winner reflecting on the warm reception for "Blue" in recent weeks.

www.mdjonline.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
H.e.r.
Person
Joni Mitchell
Person
Cameron Crowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Love#Canadian#The Los Angeles Times#Save#French#La Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicColumbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Get 'Blue' with Joni Mitchell

There has been no shortage of coast-to-coast, Blue-related content this week, with a lengthy feature in The New York Times and a rare interview with Joni Mitchell herself conducted by Cameron Crowe for The Los Angeles Times. The outpouring is timed to the 50th anniversary of Mitchell's Blue, which critic...
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Joni Mitchell Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of 'Blue'

Joni Mitchell's Blue is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time. (To name just a few rankings: #3 on the Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time," the #1 greatest album ever made by a woman according to NPR, one of The New York Times' 25 albums which represented "turning points and pinnacles in 20th-century popular music.) And this week marks the album's 50th anniversary; Blue was released on June 22, 1971. In an era fueled by rock 'n' roll, the album's slim accompaniment -- a guitar, a piano, an Appalachian dulcimer -- combined with the young songstress's raw vocals made for a surprising folk phenomenon. One that still persists today.
Musicofficialcharts.com

Joni Mitchell says people were "afraid" of her classic album Blue

Joni Mitchell has given a rare interview, looking back on the legacy of her classic album Blue, which turns 50 this week. Originally released in 1971, the LP was the singer-songwriter's fourth album and its introspective lyricism and sparse production has inspired numerous others to follow in Mitchell's footsteps, from Fiona Apple and Lana Del Rey to Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo.
California, PAforeveraltoona.com

Joni Mitchell 6/22/21

In celebration of today’s (June 22nd) 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell‘s watershed 1971 Blue album, Mitchell has released a special digital five-track collection, titled Blue 50 – Demos & Outtakes. The new EP includes a demo for Blue’s “California” and an early version of the album’s “A Case Of You,” with alternate lyrics from those heard on the final album.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Joni Mitchell’s Blue: What critics have said about one of the greatest albums of all time

Joni Mitchell’s peerless 1971 album Blue turns 50 today (22 June). Artists including Martha Wainwright and Carole King, along with Mitchell’s many fans, are paying tribute to an album described by many as one of the greatest of all time, a “perfect” record. While some albums are reassessed and find new appreciation over time, Blue was adored immediately upon its release and has continued to be celebrated through the years.In 2000, The New York Times picked it as one of 25 records that represented “turning points and pinnacles in 20th-century popular music”.“A restless woman travels, falls in love and longs...
Celebritiesklcc.org

Her Kind Of Blue: Joni Mitchell's Masterpiece At 50

I imagine Joni getting ready, again, to explain that masterpiece. She unwraps a pack of smokes. What happened when Joni Mitchell made Blue? Accounts abound of the recording sessions at the studio owned by A&M Records on North LaBrea Avenue in Hollywood in January 1971, and of the months before, when Mitchell started sharing the songs she'd lay down in that room, saying, hey, listen to this in the hours after the canyon parties wound down; and of the time before that, when she wandered from Greek hippie communes to Paris hotel rooms collecting the sex and laughs and loneliness from which the songs would come. But the creative process is as mundane as it is miraculous. It's dribs and drabs and then a rush and then back to staring at the ceiling, wondering if the rush will come back. Blue is an album about working through something — a heartache, people say. But it's just as much a document of the process of sharing that heartache, an inquiry into personal storytelling itself. Until Blue, Mitchell was getting there, but she hadn't wholly figured out what she alone could say. That's because what each person alone can say is, in its pure state, incommunicable. Stories are what get left behind as their tellers keep living and evolving. They're always inconclusive.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Brandi Carlile and Joni Mitchell Are Dear Friends

As Joni Mitchell -- and the world -- celebrates the 50th anniversary of her beloved album Blue, fans may wonder what the singer-songwriter is up to today. A recent article in The Los Angeles Times, "Joni Mitchell opens up to Cameron Crowe about singing again, lost loves and 50 years of 'Blue' " offers some fascinating insight. It turns out that Mitchell is jamming in Bel-Air with some of today's hottest musicians... including Grammy winner Brandi Carlile, who counts the esteemed Mitchell as a close friend.
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Joni Mitchell’s Landscape-Shifting ‘Blue’ at 50: Roundtable

Joni Mitchell held nothing back on her classic 1971 album Blue. From personal relationships to her own insecurities, every aspect of the singer-songwriter’s life was put on display. The raw emotion and sheer vulnerability of the songs helped make Blue one of the most acclaimed albums in history. Still, Mitchell...
MusicGuitar Player

How to Play Acoustic like Joni Mitchell

Born in Fort Macleod, Canada, in 1943 Joni Mitchell relocated to the US in 1965 and settled in southern California. Her talent as a songwriter was immediately obvious and classics like Big Yellow Taxi, Chelsea Morning and Both Sides Now heralded the arrival of an exciting new voice on the American songwriting scene.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Joni Mitchell Thanks Fans, Reflects on Blue in Rare Video Message: Watch

Joni Mitchell has posted a rare video to social media thanking fans. This week marked the 50th anniversary of her seminal album Blue, and the event was met with multiple articles discussing the LP’s enduring brilliance. “I’m so pleased with all of the positive attention that Blue is receiving these days,” Mitchell said in the clip. “You know, when it was first released it fell air to a lot of criticism. So, 50 years later, people finally get it, and that pleases me. Thank you.” Watch her post below.
Video GamesCollider

On the Anniversary of ‘Quake’ and Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue,’ One Genius Put the Two Together

Let's go back, back to the times of the game Quake and Joni Mitchell's "Blue." 50 years ago, everyone listened to Mitchell sing about her old man or drinking a case of you and probably cried about it. Then, 25 years later, they started to battle monsters in a maze-like setting for the first Quake game. In any other world, it'd be a fun coincidence that they were released on the same day 25 years apart. But for us, we all suddenly want them to be one thing.