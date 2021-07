During my working years I was self-employed. Years ago, I let myself get into a situation where I did not file or pay my taxes for several years. I hired an accountant and attorney to file and pay all of my back taxes and penalties. Within the past few years, I retired and started collecting my Social Security. I noticed on my records that for the taxes I paid and the amounts I was given credit for did not include some of the years I paid late. Is it possible to receive credit and payment from Social Security for those years? Subscribe for full article.