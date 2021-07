The Biden administration is continuing to push for more coronavirus vaccines to be administered, after setting a goal to have 70 percent of U.S. adults to get at least one shot by July 4th. This goal may prove more difficult as vaccination rates have slowed and now with vaccines approved for children as young as 12 years old, many parents are questioning whether they will get their children vaccinated. Professor of Medicine at NYU Langone and Fox New Medical Contributor Dr. Marc Siegel joins to explain how the country’s messaging on vaccines may be causing hesitancy, why getting your children vaccinated against the coronavirus is beneficial to their health and he weighs in on the recent controversy surrounding Dr. Fauci and Covid origin lab leak theory.