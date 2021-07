John Diggle Joins the Rumble in The Flash Episode 7.16 Promo. The next episode of The Flash will see John Diggle teaming up with Barry Allen. The promo released by The CW for the upcoming sixteenth episode of The Flash season 6 features his familiar face. David Ramsey’s Diggle will step up to help Barry and the rest of the team in their fight with Godspeed. Even though his character’s arc seemed to end with the final episode of Arrow, he has been seen finding the Green Lantern ring. From there, the former high-ranking agent of A.R.G.U.S. also made an appearance this year when he met Luke Fox in Batwoman, and will have three more across other shows in the Arrowverse, implying that something more significant might be coming John’s way.