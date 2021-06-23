Cancel
Boston, MA

Staff Excited about Remote Work Policy, although Some Want More

By staff
Boston University
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployees mostly laud improved work-life balance, calling change “compassionate,” “fair,” “great for morale”. Boston University employees reacted with excitement to the news announced on Wednesday that some staff will be allowed to work remotely two days a week, although some said they wished the new policy went even further. “As...

#Labor Relations#University Of Cambridge#Cambridge University#Remote Work#Cas Programs#Alumni Relations#Cgs#Microsoft Teams#Zoom#Wfh#Human Resources#Bu
Boston University
Colleges
Education
Economy
Related
Boston, MABoston University

A Deep Dive into BU’s Past

History of Boston University class offers students a chance to dig into a bygone time. Fun fact: Commonwealth Avenue might be the current address of Boston University’s main campus, but it’s not where the University started out. In fact, it wasn’t even in Massachusetts. BU’s origins trace back to rural...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

A Remote Work Continuum Framework

Recently, UPCEA gathered a group of thought leaders together to talk about remote work at their institutions. An outgrowth of their “Conversations with Colleagues” webinar was the development of a tool to provide institutions with a common language to make strategic decisions about work after COVID. This Remote Work Continuum...
Oberlin, OHoberlinreview.org

College Outsources Student Health Services, Leaving Staff in Limbo

The College will begin outsourcing Student Health Services to University Hospitals Health System starting July 19. Most staff will have the chance to reapply for their jobs through UH, but Medical Director Cristal Tomblin was not invited to reapply and was instead replaced with a UH employee effective June 21.
Collegesnorwich.edu

Need arrival and orientation information? New webpage has it

Answers to dozens of frequently asked questions supplied at norwich.edu/arrival. Norwich University’s decision to return to full pre-COVID-19-pandemic operations means high enthusiasm on campus and probably abundant questions from soon-to-arrive students, including incoming first-year students and their families. We hear you and have answers. A new webpage, norwich.edu/arrival features information,...
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Rachel Zelcer, Babson College (Olin)

“A gregarious, thoughtful, driven leader, with an outgoing personality and a dry sense of humor.”. Fun fact about yourself: I was in a hip-hop dance group at Brandeis called Kaos Kids. Undergraduate School and Degree: Brandeis University, B.A. Healthcare Policy and Psychology with a minor in Business. Where was the...
CollegesBrown Daily Herald

U. to allow some employees to continue remote work

The majority of University employees currently working remotely will be required to return to campus full-time before the beginning of the fall 2021 semester, excluding a limited few who will be allowed to continue with hybrid or remote work as approved through a formal process, President Christina Paxson P’19 wrote in a June 7 community-wide email.
California, PAcaltimes.org

California University of Pennsylvania named ‘College of Distinction’

California University of Pennsylvania has been honored for its commitment to excellence in undergraduate education. Colleges of Distinction has selected Cal U as a top university for 2021-2022, the third year in a row for the honor. The online educational guide for parents and students also awarded special endorsements to...
Hesston, KShesston.edu

Programs of Study

At many four-year colleges, your first two years are often treated as an afterthought – classes and course work you simply need to “get out of the way.” Amazing, but true. At Hesston, those first two years are the heart of what we do. And believe us, they’re no afterthought....
Morris, MNumn.edu

U of M Board of Regents to discuss campus-level strategic planning with Morris leadership

As the University of Minnesota Board of Regents and administrative leadership launch into the first full academic year of the new systemwide strategic plan, MPact 2025, leaders from the University’s Morris campus will meet with the Board Wednesday to discuss campus-level strategic approaches. The discussion is the last in a four-part series that also included similar conversations with leadership from the Crookston, Duluth, Morris and Rochester campuses to examine opportunities and challenges, both locally and systemwide.
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Mikaela Medeiros, University of Florida (Warrington)

“Inclusive, dedicated, and service-driven- I strive for positive impact in my work and the world.”. Fun fact about yourself: I was a coxswain on the rowing team in college. Undergraduate School and Degree: Georgetown University, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Where was the last place you worked before enrolling...
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Wanshu Chou, Indiana University

“An energetic and resilient person exciting to explore new world and take on new challenges!”. * I have lived in 7 countries until now. * I broke my jaw while cycling around Erhai Lake in China. After emergency surgery in Taiwan, I returned to successfully circumnavigate the Lake and vanquished any lingering fears. Nowadays, cycling has become one of my favorite exercises.
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Mwemba Mwemba, Jr., Georgetown University (McDonough)

“A passionate, idealistic individual driven to have a meaningful impact on the world around me.”. Fun fact about yourself: I’m home when I’m listening to live music. I’ve attended 13 music festivals and counting. Live music has been the single biggest thing I’ve missed during COVID and it is, without a doubt, the thing I’m most looking forward to once it’s safe to sing and dance with friends and strangers alike again.
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Mark Easton Johnston, Brigham Young University (Marriott)

“Human progress focused HR Professional by day, father, husband, reader, and gourmand by night.”. Fun fact about yourself: I enjoy the peaks and valleys of life. Specifically, I like scuba diving and peaking mountains. Undergraduate School and Degree: Brigham Young University, Business Management – Organizational Behavior/Human Resources emphasis. Where was...
WorldPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Tarun Bhatia, National University of Singapore

National University of Singapore, NUS Business School. “Witty with a light touch of sarcasm and a love for beer and bubble tea in equal measure.”. Fun fact about yourself: Well, I have a sweet tooth and I travelled all the way to South Africa only to miss a flight to Kruger National Park because I was too busy at the airport café eating waffles.
JobsBoston University

Amie Grills Will Be New Associate Provost for Undergraduate Affairs

Scholar, teacher, and leader is known as a bridge builder. Amie Grills approaches her newest job in academia with a solid understanding of the stresses that her profession can induce. A clinical psychologist with a particular expertise in treating anxiety in youth, her coedited book Critical Issues in School Mental Health: Evidence-Based Research, Practice, and Interventions (Routledge, 2015) won a Choice Magazine Outstanding Academic Title Award in 2017. Now, Grills, currently Wheelock College of Education & Human Development associate dean for faculty affairs and research and a professor of counseling psychology and applied human development, will use that knowledge, along with her equally well-documented leadership skills, for the expansive purview of the University’s associate provost for undergraduate affairs.
EconomyPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Manny Fadahunsi, Yale School of Management

“I’m an ex-engineer who seeks to use finance and strategy to shape a sustainable energy future.”. Fun fact about yourself: I wanted to be a professional soccer player when I was a kid. Undergraduate School and Degree: B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, University of Lagos; M.Eng. in Energy Systems, University of...
Collegesmanhattan.edu

Student Engagement Information for 2021-2022

The Student Engagement office is here to help students make important connections that will lead to a thriving college life experience. The following is important information about the new academic year pertinent to students, faculty and staff at Manhattan College in order for a productive start to the new academic year.
Denver, COmsudenver.edu

Master of Health Administration

Preparing you for success in the health care industry. Be a part of the new generation of health care leaders with an MHA degree at MSU Denver. The MHA provides you with a new online experience backed by years of tradition. Students have the flexibility of online work with the power of live interaction with your professors.