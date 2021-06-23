Staff Excited about Remote Work Policy, although Some Want More

Scholar, teacher, and leader is known as a bridge builder. Amie Grills approaches her newest job in academia with a solid understanding of the stresses that her profession can induce. A clinical psychologist with a particular expertise in treating anxiety in youth, her coedited book Critical Issues in School Mental Health: Evidence-Based Research, Practice, and Interventions (Routledge, 2015) won a Choice Magazine Outstanding Academic Title Award in 2017. Now, Grills, currently Wheelock College of Education & Human Development associate dean for faculty affairs and research and a professor of counseling psychology and applied human development, will use that knowledge, along with her equally well-documented leadership skills, for the expansive purview of the University’s associate provost for undergraduate affairs.