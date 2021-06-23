Anniston bank robber sentenced to five years in prison

A Florida man was sentenced Tuesday for his role in a 2020 bank robbery in Anniston, with his accomplice awaiting sentencing next week.

Shaun Jamar Harris, 32, and Christopher Jermain Spann, 36, both of Miami, Fla., robbed the Regions Bank branch on Greenbrier Dear Road in Golden Springs on Jan. 10, 2020, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Birmingham. The two were indicted in June last year.

Harris, who acted as Spann’s getaway driver and waited outside the bank in a white, 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, pleaded guilty to the robbery charge in November.

Harris was sentenced to 70 months in prison, almost six years, on Tuesday. Spann’s sentencing is set for June 30.

According to Harris’ plea agreement, Spann entered the bank at around 1:30 p.m. and handed one of the tellers a note demanding they fill a bag with money, not use dye packs or trackers to foil the robbery, and stating Spann’s willingness to lethally use a gun he claimed was in his possession.

The teller put about $1,700 in Spann’s bag. Spann then fled the bank to the car where Harris waited.

Heflin police caught the two on Interstate 20 about an hour later, according to Heflin police Chief A.J. Benefield.

“They started asking, ‘How’d you know it was us?’” Benefield recounted at the time. Not only did the vehicle and men match witness descriptions, but money was laying around the car’s interior, Benefield said.