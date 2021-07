BOULDER, Colo. – June 29, 2020 – Outdoor Industry Association’s (OIA) Climate Action Corps unveiled today its first Annual Impact Report to mark year one progress and announced an unprecedented goal to become the world’s first climate positive industry by 2030. A diverse group of more than 100 companies including Patagonia, YETI, Osprey, Dick’s Sporting Goods and REI and representing more than $25 billion in annual sales revenue have already united through the Climate Action Corps to address the threat of climate change. The Corps’ new goal seeks to aggressively reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with outdoor gear and harness the power of nature to remove more carbon than its members emit – two decades ahead of Paris Agreement-aligned targets. To enable these goals, the Corps also encourages its members to advocate for robust climate policy.