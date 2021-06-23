Naperville Students Relocated By Tornado Will Not Have Enrollment Status Changed

On Saturday, a $1 million bond was set for a Plainfield man who is accused of shooting his girlfriend’s brother in the abdomen in the 2700 block of Sheridan Court in Naperville. 23-year-old Andrew Durham has been charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. On Friday at around 1:49 p.m., Naperville police say they received a call from a woman who said her brother was shot. She said he and Durham were arguing outside of the house. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Durham fled the scene but was taken into custody by police a short time later after a brief high-speed chase. Officers found a 9mm pistol in his car. Durham’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 26.