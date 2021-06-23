Cancel
Naperville, IL

Naperville Students Relocated By Tornado Will Not Have Enrollment Status Changed

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of Sunday night’s devastating EF-3 tornado, some impacted families have had to vacate their homes with no idea as to when they can return. Or, if they even will. Among the many questions that such an uncertain situation creates, one of the most pressing for parents regards their children’s school enrollment. If a Naperville family is forced to relocate, perhaps indefinitely, will the children be able to stay at their own schools?

