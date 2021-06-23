You May Want To Avoid Foods With Titanium Dioxide. Here's Why

For many, the liver is thought to be an organ that primarily aids in alcohol consumption and digestion—but it's so much more than that. The Centers for Disease Control notes that the liver is "one of the largest and most important organs" and that it does a multitude of incredibly essential tasks to keep our bodies running smoothly—from filtering out waste products to processing food, alcohol, and medicine. Hopkins Medicine states that the liver holds about a pint of the body's blood supply "at any given moment," and produces bile, which helps to regulate dietary processes and remove waste products. The liver also helps to balance the body's chemical levels and processes and is said to do more than 500 varying functions to help support your body.