You May Want To Avoid Foods With Titanium Dioxide. Here's Why

By Savanna Swain-Wilson
 7 days ago
Have you ever twisted open an Oreo — a vegan product — only to wonder how that yummy filling gets to be such a pretty pearly color without any actual cream? Or what about how Skittles get their signature brilliant rainbow-bright look? It turns out that's all thanks to titanium dioxide, a synthetic powdered food additive that's known for brightening the pigments in cosmetics, toothpaste, and food (via EcoWatch). First authorized by the FDA for use as a colorant in 1966, today it's commonly found in many processed foods, including mozzarella cheese, cake frostings, snack cakes, cookies, coffee creamers, and candy. Unless you follow a strict diet, it's likely you eat many products that contain it every day without even realizing it.

www.mashed.com
