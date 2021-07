The Hi-Desert Nature Museum will welcome walk-in visitors beginning tomorrow (June 30). Reporter Cassity Taylor has the details…. Walk-in visits at the Hi-Desert Nature Museum will be held Wednesdays through Saturdays between 12:30 and 5 p.m. Morning appointments will still be available for visitors to access the Kids Corner, which will not be available during walk-in hours, and for those who wish to visit the museum when it is less crowded. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated visitors, but are still required for unvaccinated visitors. To make an appointment, or for a list of current exhibits, visit HiDesertNatureMuseum.org.