Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Buttler fires England to big win over Sri Lanka in opening T20

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PFyxo_0adN5t1e00
Cricket - International Twenty20 - England v Sri Lanka - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Britain - June 23, 2021 England's Jos Buttler bumps fists with Sri Lanka Danushka Gunathilaka after England win the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

June 23 (Reuters) - A half-century by England's Jos Buttler and a quick-fire 36 by fellow opener Jason Roy helped the world's top-ranked Twenty20 team crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in their series opener in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest 130 for victory, England cruised home with 17 balls to spare with Buttler unbeaten on 68 off 55 balls and Jonny Bairstow unbeaten on 13.

Roy departed for 36 off 22 balls thanks to a stunning catch by Danushka Gunathilaka, who dived to his left to pluck the ball out of thin air, off the bowling of Dushmantha Chameera in the 10th over but England were in complete control by that stage.

Dawid Malan was bowled by Isuru Udana for seven but Buttler, in the company of Bairstow - who slog-swept a massive six into the stands off Akila Dananjaya to level the scores - guided the hosts home in style.

Earlier, a weakened Sri Lanka missing some regular players due to injuries, rode on a battling 50 off 44 balls by Dasun Shanaka lower down the order to post 129-7 after skipper Kusal Perera won the toss and opted to bat.

Perera (30) and Gunathilaka (19) made the only other noteworthy contributions as Sam Curran (2-25) and Adil Rashid (2-17) did most of the damage for the hosts in a disciplined bowling performance on a two-paced pitch.

The second T20 will take place at the same venue on Thursday before the final match in Southampton on Saturday. The teams then face each other in three one-day internationals starting on June 29.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
168K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Dushmantha Chameera
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Akila Dananjaya
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Sam Curran
Person
Jason Roy
Person
Adil Rashid
Person
Kusal Perera
Person
Danushka Gunathilaka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Bowling#Twenty20#The Second T20
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Country
Sri Lanka
Related
WorldThe Guardian

England beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in first T20 international – as it happened

A leisurely cruise for England, who can be happy that the cogs in their white ball side aren’t too rusty. Classic Buttler with the bat, helped by Roy and some Bairstow biffing at the end. Neat bowling from Hasaranga. Sri Lanka’s innings had threatened to fizzle out in less than three figures, but Shanaka and Perera hauled them up to the edge of respectability.
WorldThe Independent

Big guns return and Redfern makes history – 5 England v Sri Lanka talking points

England start their limited-overs summer schedule in Cardiff on Wednesday evening with the first of three Twenty20s against Sri Lanka. With the T20 World Cup drawing ever closer, matches in the Welsh capital on Wednesday and Thursday before a series-concluding fixture in Southampton on Saturday offer opportunities for both sides to test their mettle.
Sportsdallassun.com

Livingstone sees stumbling England to Sri Lanka series win

Liam Livingstone saw England to a series-clinching win over Sri Lanka as the hosts overcame a batting slump in a rain-affected second Twenty20 international at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday. England appeared to have the game sown up after holding Sri Lanka to 111 at Glamorgan's headquarters. But they...
Worldtucsonpost.com

On this day in 2019: Sri Lanka stunned England

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): It was on this day, two years ago, when Eoin Morgan-led England faced the biggest upset of the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as Sri Lanka defeated them by 20 runs. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. The team...
SportsThe Guardian

Jos Buttler out of England’s white-ball series against Sri Lanka with injury

Jos Buttler will miss the rest of England’s white-ball series against Sri Lanka because of a small tear in his right calf. Buttler sustained the injury – with a subsequent MRI scan showing the damage – as he anchored England’s successful pursuit of 130 with a classy 68 not out from 55 balls in the first Twenty20 international on Wednesday.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Eoin Morgan heaps praise on Liam Livingstone for bowling off-breaks and leg-breaks in the same over as England beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in their first T20 clash

Eoin Morgan praised the versatility of Liam Livingstone after he bowled off-breaks and leg-breaks in the same over during England's eight-wicket win in the first T20 international against Sri Lanka. Livingstone took a wicket with his fifth ball, and gave up just nine runs in two overs, as he pressed...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Jos Buttler admits 'the dream' is to play every match against India and Australia this summer... ahead of England star's return from rest period as T20 opener against Sri Lanka this week

Jos Buttler returns to international cricket on Wednesday in his favoured Twenty20 opener's slot, hopeful that the five Tests he sat out recently will allow him to complete a full house of matches against India and Australia later this year. Buttler enjoyed longer spells of downtime than either he or...
SportsBBC

England v Sri Lanka: Hosts win second Twenty20 to seal series

Sri Lanka 111-7 (20 overs): Mendis 39 (39); Wood 2-18, Rashid 2-24 England 108-5 (16.1 overs): Livingstone 29* (26), Billings 24 (29) England recovered from 36-4 to beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the second Twenty20 and win the series with a game to spare. After a 40-minute rain...
SportsThe Guardian

England defy rain and Sri Lanka’s fightback with ball to win T20 series

As England eased past Sri Lanka in their opening T20 encounter on Wednesday night they seemed to have an embarrassment of riches, but there was a time as the teams met again 24 hours later that they flirted with just plain embarrassment. Having restricted Sri Lanka to the meagre total of 111 they turned a procession into a problem with the loss of four early wickets, but a partnership of 53 between Sam Billings and Liam Livingstone settled their nerves and, after their target was trimmed to 103 because of a brief rain delay, they won by five wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
SportsSkySports

England hammer Sri Lanka by 89 runs to secure 3-0 sweep in T20 series

England inflicted another heavy defeat on Sri Lanka, winning the third T20 international at The Ageas Bowl by 89 runs to wrap up a 3-0 series sweep. Dawid Malan (76 off 48 balls) and Jonny Bairstow (51 off 43) both fired fifties as they shared in a century opening stand, and though England's innings somewhat stumbled to a finish, their total of 180-6 proved well out of reach for the visitors.
WorldThe Guardian

Three Sri Lanka players sent home for Covid breaches before England ODIs

An already torrid tour of England got worse for Sri Lanka before the first one-day international at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday after three players were sent home for breaching the team’s biosecure arrangements. While the so-called bubbles in place for international cricket this summer are less stringent than last year, both...