Here is a question many Cowboys fans have probably asked themselves this offseason: What is the one thing the Cowboys have to fix this season to have success? It is obvious that the offense doesn’t need much work. Just getting so many key starters back should lead to yards by the ton and plenty of points. That takes us to defense. Frankly, there is a lot there that we rightly worry about. Dallas did a lot to address the various issues, starting with replacing the defensive coordinator and much of that staff, then using both free agency and the bulk of their draft picks to bring in (hopefully) better talent.