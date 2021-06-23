Cancel
Cullman County, AL

Vivian Glasscock Strong

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivian was born October 24, 1920, in Cullman County, Alabama and passed away peacefully on June 23, 2021, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living in Maryville. Her parents were Joseph C. Glasscock, Jr. and Emma Archer Glasscock. She graduated from Hanceville High School (Alabama) and then attended Florence State Teachers College (University of North Alabama) where she obtained a teaching certificate. She taught school in Cullman County for three years. During World War II she went to Washington, D.C., and worked for the FBI for seven years. It was there she met her husband, Frank H. Strong. They were married at Foundry Methodist Church in Washington, D.C. on June 17, 1950. Their Son Frank H. “Chip” Strong Jr. was born in Alexandria, Virginia on April 4, 1951.

