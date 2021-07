The NFL is allowing players to opt out of the 2021 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with some stipulations that they didn’t have last season. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Kansas City Chiefs players and players across the league have until Friday, July 2 to officially opt out of the 2021 NFL season. Players who choose to opt out will have their contracts paused for the year, essentially picking up where they left off the following season without the team losing a year of control.