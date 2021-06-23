Amazon Wins Trial Over Technology To Order Groceries With Alexa

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to controlling the HVAC systems in my home, I have a Nest Learning Thermostat and I absolutely love it. It’s sleek, it’s smart, and it definitely helps me save money on my energy bills. It’s also so awesome to be able to control the temperature in my home with my iPhone or even with simple voice commands thanks to integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. That said, the Nest Learning Thermostat is pretty pricey at $250, and it’s still a little too expensive for some budgets even while it’s discounted at Amazon. Sure, it’ll pay for itself over time since you’ll save a bunch of money on your energy bills if you take advantage of all the smart features. But the less money you spend on a smart thermostat, the less time it takes to recoup your investment.