Waco, TX

Amazon Wins Trial Over Technology To Order Groceries With Alexa

By Posted by BeauHD
slashdot.org
 9 days ago

Amazon won a Texas trial in which it was accused of incorporating an Israeli company's patented "smart kitchen" inventions for voice commands to shop for groceries online into the Alexa digital assistant. Amazon didn't infringe three patents owned by closely held Ikan Holdings LLC's Freshub unit, the federal jury in Waco, Texas, said Tuesday. Freshub said its inventions allow consumers to create shopping lists, establish a shopping cart and order from their local grocer by using voice commands or scanning bar codes of products with an internet-connected device. Amazon knew of Freshub and its patents when it incorporated the technology into its Alexa assistant and Echo smart speakers, and promoted it for use with its Whole Foods grocery chain, Freshub claimed.

yro.slashdot.org
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Amazon Wins Grocery Voice Commerce Trial As Super-Connected Consumers Engage

Alexa, tell these guys that your grocery shopping features do not infringe any patents. On Tuesday (June 22), a federal jury ruled in favor of Amazon in a case in which Israeli connected technology company Freshub accused the retail giant of knowingly using Freshub’s patented grocery voice-ordering technology in its Alexa and Echo smart home devices, Bloomberg reported.
