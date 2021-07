Playism and FYQD-Studio have released a brand new trailer for Bright Memory Infinite, showing off the game for both PC and Xbox consoles. This is probably one of the best-looking indie titles to come from Playism in the past little while as players will be engaging in a super-fast fusion of FPS-action, where you'll be fighting with swords one moment and shooting people up a split second later. It honestly looks really awesome and we're looking forward to whenever they decide to put a demo out for people to try. You can check out the trailer below as the game is set to be released sometime in Q4 2021.