1st Jan. 6 Riot Defendant Sentenced, Avoids Time Behind Bars

In the first reckoning among the hundreds of U.S. Capitol breach cases, 49-year-old grandmother Anna Morgan-Lloyd received a non-jail sentence. “This court views this as a serious crime,” Ronald Reagan-appointed Senior Judge Royce Lamberth said Wednesday, sentencing the defendant to 36 months probation. Lamberth warned Lloyd that if she violates her probation, she better come to court with her “bags packed.” Lamberth said that if such a violation occurs the question would not be if Lloyd is going to jail, but for how long.