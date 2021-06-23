1st Jan. 6 Riot Defendant Sentenced, Avoids Time Behind Bars
(AP)–An Indiana woman has become the first of nearly 500 defendants to be sentenced for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and she avoided time behind bars. Anna Morgan Lloyd of Indiana was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation, 120 hours of community service and a fee of $500 in restitution after admitting to entering the Capitol. She pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge under a deal with prosecutors.www.kurv.com