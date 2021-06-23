Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

1st Jan. 6 Riot Defendant Sentenced, Avoids Time Behind Bars

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP)–An Indiana woman has become the first of nearly 500 defendants to be sentenced for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and she avoided time behind bars. Anna Morgan Lloyd of Indiana was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation, 120 hours of community service and a fee of $500 in restitution after admitting to entering the Capitol. She pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge under a deal with prosecutors.

www.kurv.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#Ap#Oath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSThe Guardian

US Capitol attack: first defendant in 6 January riot expected to be sentenced

Three years of probation, 40 hours of community service and $500. That is the punishment federal prosecutors have requested for the first Capitol rioter expected to be sentenced in court, Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old Donald Trump supporter from Indiana. “Best day ever. We stormed the capitol building,” Morgan-Lloyd wrote on...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

No jail time in first Capitol riot sentence; Oath Keeper pleads guilty

An Indiana woman on Wednesday became the first defendant to be sentenced in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and avoided time behind bars, while a member of the Oath Keepers extremist group pleaded guilty in a conspiracy case and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in a major step forward for the massive investigation.
Protestscapradio.org

New Videos Underscore The Violence Against Police At The Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

The Justice Department has released a trove of videos, including police body-worn camera footage, allegedly showing assaults against police officers defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The videos, made available after NPR and other media organizations filed a legal motion for their release, are further evidence of the violent...
POTUSABC30 Fresno

Woman who breached Capitol receives 1st sentence handed down for Jan. 6 riot

A grandmother from Indiana who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation for her participation in the riot, making her the first person sentenced in the attack. Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old hair salon owner, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor...
Public SafetyWashington Post

Multiple people indicted in alleged D.C- area marijuana trafficking ring

An Alexandria grand jury indicted multiple people alleged to be part of a massive regional marijuana ring that officials say was linked to a fatal shooting, according to city prosecutors. Authorities said 17 people have been charged with conspiring to commit racketeering in connection with the ring, which they said...
Minneapolis, MNwabcradio.com

Chauvin could face decades behind bars, sentencing expected 2:30pm est

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaited sentencing Friday for the murder of George Floyd, whose death under Chauvin’s knee set off a fierce and sometimes violent reckoning over racial injustice in America. Chauvin, 45, faced a potential decadeslong sentence, with some legal experts predicting 20 to...
Auburn, ILfoxillinois.com

Auburn man arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

AUBURN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man is facing federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. The Department of Justice says Shane Jason Woods, 43, assaulted a law enforcement officer, engaged in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, among other charges. Woods made his...
Lexington County, SCThe Post and Courier

Lexington County man who took part in Jan. 6 riot, threatened prosecutor gets prison time

COLUMBIA — A Gilbert man whose devotion to violent far-right groups led him to threaten a federal prosecutor will spend 28 months in prison, a judge decided June 29. Judge Terry Wooten imposed the sentence on James Giannakos Jr. after a 90-minute hearing in which the former prosecutor, now in private practice in Florida, testified about the impact Giannakos’ threats had on her family.
Public Safetylawandcrime.com

First Person Sentenced for Storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, a Day She Considered the ‘Most Exciting’ of Her Life, Gets No Time Behind Bars

In the first reckoning among the hundreds of U.S. Capitol breach cases, 49-year-old grandmother Anna Morgan-Lloyd received a non-jail sentence. “This court views this as a serious crime,” Ronald Reagan-appointed Senior Judge Royce Lamberth said Wednesday, sentencing the defendant to 36 months probation. Lamberth warned Lloyd that if she violates her probation, she better come to court with her “bags packed.” Lamberth said that if such a violation occurs the question would not be if Lloyd is going to jail, but for how long.
Mental Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Probation for ex-VA hospital doc who admitted fondling women

A former physician at a West Virginia’s veterans hospital was sentenced to probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to touching two female staffer’s breasts without permission. The sentencing of Dr. Kenneth C. Ramdat, 65, of Silver Spring, Maryland, comes a month after a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson...