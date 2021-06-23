Cancel
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Terrebonne Parish Schools Superintendent to retire after upcoming school year

By Drew Miller
houmatimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilip Martin, Superintendent of the Terrebonne Parish School District, will retire after the 2021-2022 school year. “There’s a time for everything, and it’s just time,” he said. “I still enjoy my job. I still like working with all the people we work with, and I like serving children. But after 14 years [when the upcoming school year ends], it’s probably time to close that chapter and move on to another one.”

www.houmatimes.com
