During the day, the most people ever report seeing is a shadowy figure. The figure comes a little more into focus during the nights at Hell's Gate in Lubbock, Texas. You might see a light swinging from side to side. The same light may fade off into the distance or come a little closer. No one (living, that is) has ever gotten very close to the light. The light is being swung by a shadowy figure known as "the rail man."