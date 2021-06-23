Cancel
Atom Finance raises $28 million from SoftBank, others

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 7 days ago

June 23 (Reuters) - Atom Finance, a startup offering financial information to retail investors, announced on Wednesday that it had raised $28 million in a Series B funding round led by the SoftBank Latin America Fund.

New York-based Atom Finance said the SoftBank partnership and new capital raised would allow it to reach more investors and fund the opening of an office in Miami to be anchored by Eric Shoykhet, the company’s founder and chief executive.

The funding round, in which existing investors General Catalyst and Base Partners also participated, arrives on the heels of a partnership Atom recently struck with Brazilian digital bank Banco Inter, another SoftBank investment in the region.

In 2019, SoftBank acquired shares in Banco Inter as part of an offering that raised 1.3 billion reais.

Founded in 2019, Atom offers an alternative to established investment platforms like the Bloomberg Terminal and Yahoo Finance. (Reporting by Jimin Kang Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

