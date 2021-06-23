County Executive Curran Signs Executive Order Adopting IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism
NASSAU COUNTY, NY – Nassau County Executive Laura Curran today signed an Executive Order officially recognizing the non-legally binding IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism, an important guidance tool for monitoring and raising awareness about the contexts in which antisemitic acts and harassment takes place. The Executive Order directs all County departments and officials in the County to be guided by the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism, in complying with, implementing and enforcing laws or regulations that prohibit acts of antisemitic discrimination or harassment.www.nassaucountyny.gov