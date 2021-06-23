Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau, NY

County Executive Curran Signs Executive Order Adopting IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism

nassaucountyny.gov
 13 days ago

NASSAU COUNTY, NY – Nassau County Executive Laura Curran today signed an Executive Order officially recognizing the non-legally binding IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism, an important guidance tool for monitoring and raising awareness about the contexts in which antisemitic acts and harassment takes place. The Executive Order directs all County departments and officials in the County to be guided by the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism, in complying with, implementing and enforcing laws or regulations that prohibit acts of antisemitic discrimination or harassment.

www.nassaucountyny.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nassau, NY
Government
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Nassau, NY
Nassau County, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Curran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Antisemitism#Jews#Non Jewish#Eo#The County Executive#Northeast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...
Iowa StatePosted by
CNN

11-year-old boy dies, 3 others injured after a raft ride at an Iowa amusement park overturns

CNN — An 11-year-old boy died and another juvenile is in critical condition after a raft ride at an Iowa amusement park overturned Saturday. Michael Jaramillo was on board the Raging River ride at Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa, when it flipped over. He died from injuries and another juvenile is in critical condition, while two of the other six passengers were recently released from the hospital.

Comments / 0

Community Policy