OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KOKI) — More than 200,000 people will now have access to health care in Oklahoma as Medicaid expansion kicked-off Thursday. People between the ages 16-94 that have an income that is 138% lower than the poverty line are eligible to sign-up. The number for an individual comes out to a yearly income of $17,796 and $36,588 for a family of four.