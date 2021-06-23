Dr. Payton Fennell named Novant Health's primary care sports medicine director
Payton Fennell, DO, was named Novant Health's primary care sports medicine director for the greater Charlotte, N.C., market, according to a June 22 announcement. Dr. Fennell served as a U.S. Navy medical officer before joining Novant Health. There, he earned the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for meritorious service. He also worked as an assistant team physician for the Carolina Hurricanes and as team physician for Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, N.C.www.beckersspine.com