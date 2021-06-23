Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Dr. Payton Fennell named Novant Health's primary care sports medicine director

By Carly Behm -
beckersspine.com
 8 days ago

Payton Fennell, DO, was named Novant Health's primary care sports medicine director for the greater Charlotte, N.C., market, according to a June 22 announcement. Dr. Fennell served as a U.S. Navy medical officer before joining Novant Health. There, he earned the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for meritorious service. He also worked as an assistant team physician for the Carolina Hurricanes and as team physician for Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, N.C.

www.beckersspine.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#Carolina Hurricanes#Lenoir Rhyne University#Novant Health#U S Navy#Lenoir Rhyne University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Williamstown, OHMarietta Times

WVU Medicine debuts health care center in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center celebrated the opening of its new Williamstown Primary Care facility with a ribbon cutting on Thursday. The facility is located along W.Va. 14. The Mid-Ohio Valley Chamber of Commerce, Williamstown Mayor Paul Jordan, Mona Mondo, sales director for Harbor Point Development, and...
Health ServicesHouston Chronicle

Dr. Ashika Sharma Joins ActiveKidMD's Trusted Pediatric and Sports Medicine Practice

ActiveKidMD adds second dual board-certified pediatrician and sports medicine physician to its practice. ActiveKidMD, a leading pediatric and sports medicine practice, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Ashika Sharma. A Southern California native, Dr. Sharma has been practicing pediatrics for over 10 years as well as sports medicine, covering ice hockey and football for high schools as well as numerous triathlons, marathons, rugby, Special Olympics, Dew Tour extreme sports, and the LA Wildcats professional XFL team.
Nashville, TNbeckersspine.com

Spine surgeon leader to know: Dr. Christopher Glattes of Elite Sports Medicine + Orthopedics

Christopher Glattes, MD, a spine surgeon at Nashville, Tenn.-based Elite Sports Medicine + Orthopedics, grew up with a mother who was a surgical scrub nurse. Dr. Glattes said in a video feature that she had a major influence on him, and he went on to receive his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He completed his residency at Nashville-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center and did fellowship training at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Chicago, ILCrain's Chicago Business

Business booms for a direct primary care practice that provides personalized health care.

Dr. Alex Lickerman averages 10 calls per day from patients who pay a flat monthly fee for 24/7 access to personalized medical care. But over the course of two days in February 2020—with less than two dozen confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S.—the chief medical officer of Chicago-based ImagineMD fielded 70 calls from patients asking about the mysterious new virus circulating worldwide.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Novant Health hits COVID-19 vaccine milestone of 500,000 Administered Doses

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 15, 2021 ― Nearly 16 months after the first COVID-19 cases hit North Carolina and six months into vaccine distribution, Novant Health announced today that it has administered over 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which represents more than 253,000 fully vaccinated individuals. To mark this milestone, Novant Health has provided additional data that summarizes its efforts to-date of managing COVID-19 testing and treatment, as well as vaccine distribution.
Hillsdale County, MIthedailyreporter.com

Luparello named medical director at community health agency

Dr. Karen Luparello, an opthalmologist in Hillsdale County, will take over as medical director at Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency, effective Sept. 30. Luparello, 55, will succeed Dr. H. Lauren Vogel, who is retiring. The board approved her contract for three years and three months, so she can start work...
Health Servicesstrictly-business.com

Access Family Medicine Celebrates Five Years of Providing Direct Primary Care

Access Family Medicine (accessfamilymedicine.com); Nebraska’s first Direct Primary Care clinic. Since their grand opening back in 2016, Access Family Medicine has grown to serve over 1,500 patients and over 40 companies. Direct Primary Care is a membership-based health care model, dedicated to making patients feel included in their health goals. Access Family Medicine was founded by Dr. Todd Johnson who has been in practice for over 18 years. He is joined by Krystal Jackson, PA-C as the two primary physicians at Access Family Medicine. They provide high quality health care at an affordable cost, and their success over the past five years has proven that they continue to provide exceptional care to every patient that walks through their doors.
Health ServicesAugusta Free Press

UVA Health now sole owner of Novant Health UVA Health System

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. UVA Health has become the full owner of Novant Health UVA Health System, a Northern Virginia regional health system previously owned by the two institutions through a joint operating company. Expanding the scope of UVA Health – which now has more than...
Wellsville, NYWellsville Daily Reporter

Whitney named Director of Acute Care Nursing at Jones Memorial Hospital

WELLSVILLE — Richard Whitney, BSN RN, is the new Director of Acute Care Nursing at Jones Memorial Hospital, JMH announced Monday. “With his extensive experience in the administrative and the patient care aspects of nursing, we are fortunate to have Rich join the nursing team at Jones,” said Sandra Watkins, Vice President of Patient Care Services at Jones. “I look forward to working with him.”
Yonkers, NYyonkerstimes.com

Dr. Michael DiGiorno, Director of St. John’s Medical Group: Now is the Time to Catch up with Preventative Health Care, Testing

With most Westchester residents vaccinated, and with COVID-19 positivity rates at less than 1%, Dr. Michael DiGiorno, Medical Director of St. John’s Medical Group, is encouraging patients and our readers to return to their pre-COVID routine of getting tested, including getting their annual physicals, screening colonoscopies, bone density testing and mammograms.
Virginia StateInside Nova

UVA Health completes purchase of Novant, hospitals in Northern Virginia

UVA Health has become the full owner of Novant Health UVA Health System and its hospitals in Manassas, Haymarket and Culpeper. UVA had announced in February it was in discussions to buy the portion of the Novant system it did not previously own. Previously, Novant Health, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., had 60% ownership and UVA Health had 40% ownership of the joint operating company that ran the hospitals and affiliated services.
Madison, SDamazingmadison.com

Madison Regional Health Foundation names new director

Madison Regional Health Foundation has named a new Director. Stephen Klekas will take over the position, which aims to raise awareness of the Madison Regional Health System’s needs and steward donors of philanthropic gifts. Klekas is a graduate of Dakota State University in Madison, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Business...