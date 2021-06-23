Dr. Payton Fennell named Novant Health's primary care sports medicine director

Access Family Medicine (accessfamilymedicine.com); Nebraska’s first Direct Primary Care clinic. Since their grand opening back in 2016, Access Family Medicine has grown to serve over 1,500 patients and over 40 companies. Direct Primary Care is a membership-based health care model, dedicated to making patients feel included in their health goals. Access Family Medicine was founded by Dr. Todd Johnson who has been in practice for over 18 years. He is joined by Krystal Jackson, PA-C as the two primary physicians at Access Family Medicine. They provide high quality health care at an affordable cost, and their success over the past five years has proven that they continue to provide exceptional care to every patient that walks through their doors.