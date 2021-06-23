Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston on whether she’ll try online dating: ‘Absolutely not’

crossroadstoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Aniston will “absolutely not” try online dating. The ‘Friends’ star is looking for love, but has said she will never join a dating app or online dating site to try and find her dream man, as she wants to “just stick to the normal ways of dating”. When asked...

www.crossroadstoday.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Updike
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Dating#Absolutely Not#Friendship#People#Celebretainment Com#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
SheKnows

These Celebrity Couples Famously Broke Up & Got Back Together

Now that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are definitely, definitely back together, it feels like anything is possible. If two superstars can reconnect with an ex of nearly two decades ago, who knows what else might be written in the stars for us, waiting for us to return to our destiny? Some celebrity couples have a way of seeming inevitable and Bennifer is definitely one of them, the pull of time no match for these charismatic actors finding their way back toward one another — and they’re far from the only Hollywood couple with this otherworldly magnetism attached. Many of the most famously hot-and-heavy couples of all time have broken up at one point or another, only to be drawn back into each other’s orbits — think Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, or Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. With a Bennifer reunion upon us, we’re taking a look back at some of the other most thrilling re-couplings of exes we’ve seen over the years…some of whom we still hope might be on their way to a happy ending.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Jennifer Aniston Revealed the Truth Behind That Flirty Brad Pitt Moment

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are easily one of the most talked about former couples in Hollywood, with fans constantly looking for signs that the two will rekindle their romance. In Sept. 2020, Aniston and Pitt gave them one in bright neon lights. The two actors participated in a virtual table read of the classic 1982 teen movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High, where they read the script with a bunch of other huge stars. But it was their interaction that made headlines. "Hi Aniston," Pitt said with a big smile at the start of the event. "Hi Pitt," she responded, as she twirled her hair. Then, he asked how she was and Aniston replied, "Good, honey, how are you doin'?" The moment captured the hearts of many and was dissected all across the internet. Neither Aniston nor Pitt has said much about it, but in a new interview, Aniston finally got real about the seemingly flirtatious exchange.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Who Is Angelina Jolie Dating? She May Have Reunited With This Famous Ex

Actress Angelina Jolie is arguably one of the biggest stars of Hollywood, but she hasn't always been lucky in love. Following the dissolution of her marriage to Brad Pitt, the other half of the couple known as 'Brangelina,' fans have been curious if either A-list star has found romance again. Who is Angelina Jolie dating now? Here's everything we know about her dating life.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“We are friends”: Jennifer Aniston revealed her bond with Brad Pitt

The couple that once consisted of Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pitt stole the hearts of millions of fans over the years. Although it has been almost two decades since the celebrities parted and went their separate ways, the followers still hope to see them together, but recently the actress cleared the doubts.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Jennifer Aniston No Longer Friends With ‘Disgraced’ Jimmy Kimmel

Is Jennifer Aniston avoiding Jimmy Kimmel after his blackface scandal? That was one tabloid’s story last year. Gossip Cop investigates. Last July, the National Enquirer reported that Jennifer Aniston is no longer socializing with Jimmy Kimmel. The magazine asserted that Aniston has “dropped her disgraced pal like a bad habit” after Kimmel was caught in a blackface scandal. Last year, it was revealed Kimmel had worn blackface and used the N-word in various comedy sketched in the 1990s.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Jennifer Aniston Says She’s “No Longer Afraid” of the Bread Basket

Jennifer Aniston has been on a low-carb diet for decades in order to keep herself in tip-top physical shape. But the actress confessed that, as she’s getting older, she’s learning to embrace the bread basket. Aniston revealed that she’s recently started incorporating the much-maligned food group back into her diet....
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Jennifer Aniston Never Slept With David Schwimmer; Will Not Be Looking For Love On Dating Apps

Jennifer Aniston confirmed Wednesday (June 23rd) that she never hooked up with David Schwimmer even though she would have liked to. The former Friends star told Howard Stern, “We were in relationships, and it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked. The beauty of that was those whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did.”
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

People are losing it over this behind the scenes picture of David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston cuddling

Fans are still reeling from the Friends: The Reunion, after David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston admitted they both had a crush on each other during filming for the show, but as they were in relationships neither of them acted on it. Now, the pair have sent fans wild all over again after David posted a picture of the two of them sharing a cosy hug on his Instagram Story.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

'Friends' Parents Elliott Gould & Christina Pickles on Working with Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt

In an interview, Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles, who played Jack and Judy Geller on "Friends," shared their experience working with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. Recently, E! News had the opportunity to speak with Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles. During the interview, Gould and Pickles discussed working with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, who ended their relationship in 2005.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston reveals shocking details about high school and fame

Jennifer Aniston made a revelation that really makes you question the price of fame and what being an international celebrity can be like. In an interview with Howard Stern for the Howard Stern Show with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Howard asked the women from Friends about what it's like to date after becoming famous and whether they'd become more cynical about it.