Jennifer Aniston on whether she’ll try online dating: ‘Absolutely not’

Now that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are definitely, definitely back together, it feels like anything is possible. If two superstars can reconnect with an ex of nearly two decades ago, who knows what else might be written in the stars for us, waiting for us to return to our destiny? Some celebrity couples have a way of seeming inevitable and Bennifer is definitely one of them, the pull of time no match for these charismatic actors finding their way back toward one another — and they’re far from the only Hollywood couple with this otherworldly magnetism attached. Many of the most famously hot-and-heavy couples of all time have broken up at one point or another, only to be drawn back into each other’s orbits — think Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, or Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. With a Bennifer reunion upon us, we’re taking a look back at some of the other most thrilling re-couplings of exes we’ve seen over the years…some of whom we still hope might be on their way to a happy ending.